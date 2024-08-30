Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Trims Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Significant Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 30,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,520,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 493.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $129.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.90 and a 200-day moving average of $118.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $132.24.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $701.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.75 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ATO

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.