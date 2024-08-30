Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Trims Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.38.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $136.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $174.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.33. The stock has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

