Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 1,398 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,080 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 56.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDB opened at $61.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.29 and its 200 day moving average is $58.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $113.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $52.16 and a 12-month high of $67.44.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 12.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HDB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

