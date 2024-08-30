Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 1,846 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,408,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $871,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,295 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,754,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,055,000 after purchasing an additional 85,736 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,948,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in ONEOK by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,705,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,059,000 after purchasing an additional 825,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 12.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,465,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,795,000 after buying an additional 378,509 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.58.

ONEOK Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of OKE stock opened at $90.17 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.58 and a fifty-two week high of $90.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.18. The company has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

