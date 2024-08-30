Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 185 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFG. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.58.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of PFG opened at $80.70 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.21 and a 52-week high of $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.84. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.21.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.96%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

