Whittier Trust Co. Raises Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Price Performance

GoDaddy stock opened at $165.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.14. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $71.15 and a one year high of $165.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.12% and a negative return on equity of 363.95%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total transaction of $141,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,374.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total transaction of $141,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,374.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $63,044.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,620.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,413 shares of company stock valued at $6,510,706. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.58.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

