Whittier Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth $11,734,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Edison International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE EIX opened at $86.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Edison International has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $87.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.24. The firm has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Edison International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 28,995 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $2,274,077.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,933.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 28,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $2,274,077.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,933.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,576.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,103 shares of company stock worth $7,981,345. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Articles

