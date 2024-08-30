Whittier Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 247.8% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $228.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.22.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT opened at $217.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.88. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $229.03.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.