Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 18.2% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 41.2% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Oshkosh by 3.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OSK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.07.

OSK opened at $106.72 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $86.10 and a 12-month high of $127.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.34. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

