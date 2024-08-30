Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $277.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $61.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $307.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.65.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.90%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.40.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

