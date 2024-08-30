Whittier Trust Co. Sells 2,520 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 22,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Insider Transactions at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger purchased 18,405 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.74 per share, with a total value of $694,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,209.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE NSA opened at $46.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.19. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $46.84.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.47). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.28%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.