Whittier Trust Co. Sells 2,928 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,996,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,107,000 after purchasing an additional 49,086 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,373,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,127,000 after buying an additional 262,145 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,284,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,601,000 after buying an additional 12,502 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,814,000. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 805,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

Shares of LEG stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.91. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.53.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently -17.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on LEG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Benjamin Michael Burns purchased 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,616.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Srikanth Padmanabhan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.06 per share, with a total value of $120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,793.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin Michael Burns bought 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $46,970.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,616.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 15,835 shares of company stock worth $192,383 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.