Whittier Trust Co. Sells 626 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $111.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.25 and a 200 day moving average of $107.90. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $112.40.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

