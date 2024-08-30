Whittier Trust Co. Sells 93 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,870,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 570.4% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $568.12 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $397.76 and a fifty-two week high of $609.15. The firm has a market cap of $71.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $571.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $540.75.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

