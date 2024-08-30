Whittier Trust Co. Takes $131,000 Position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT)

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 791.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000.
Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.10. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $18.14.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.
