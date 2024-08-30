Whittier Trust Co. Takes Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SSI Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 51.5% in the second quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 381,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 129,775 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 40,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the period. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 250.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 707,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,877,000 after purchasing an additional 505,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $434,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $21.05 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.09.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

