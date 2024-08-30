Whittier Trust Co. Takes Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Gavilan Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Gavilan Investment Partners LLC now owns 227,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,346,000 after purchasing an additional 65,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth about $17,239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LBRDA shares. Citigroup lowered Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $106.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $61.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.69. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $95.43.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.76). The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 87.75% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

