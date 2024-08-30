Whittier Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

BSV opened at $78.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.72. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $78.49.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.