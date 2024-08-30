Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Bought by Burney Co.

Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WING. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 873,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,093,000 after purchasing an additional 531,880 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $103,899,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth $80,423,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth about $78,616,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Wingstop by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,924,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,071,473,000 after purchasing an additional 104,780 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $386.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.47. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $431.03.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.04 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 17.33%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on WING. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Wingstop from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $407.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $378.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In other news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total value of $255,252.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,873.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Wingstop news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total value of $255,252.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,873.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 3,199 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.71, for a total value of $1,192,299.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,152.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

See Also

