Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Trading Up 2.9%

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.37 and last traded at $6.36. 466,235 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,635,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WIT shares. StockNews.com raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nomura Securities raised Wipro to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Nomura began coverage on Wipro in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

Wipro Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Wipro by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wipro in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wipro by 29.4% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

