Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WOLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.53.

Wolfspeed Trading Up 2.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolfspeed

NYSE WOLF opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.00. Wolfspeed has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $48.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.72.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Wolfspeed by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 237,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $761,000.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

