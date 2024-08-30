Woodbois (LON:WBI) Shares Up 9.4%

Woodbois Limited (LON:WBI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.41 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.39 ($0.01). 65,161,609 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 28,813,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.36 ($0.00).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of £16.79 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry, timber trading, and carbon solutions in Guernsey, Denmark, Mozambique, and the United Kingdom. The company offers sawmill timber and veneer for construction, interior design, and carpentry applications. It is also involved in provision of shared services; and property holding activities.

