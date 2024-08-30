XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 8,752,733 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 12,926,719 shares.The stock last traded at $7.19 and had previously closed at $8.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XPEV shares. Daiwa America upgraded shares of XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on XPeng from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on XPeng from $8.30 to $7.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of XPeng from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter worth $41,993,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in XPeng by 212.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,008,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,910,000 after buying an additional 2,724,549 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in XPeng during the fourth quarter worth about $26,047,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in XPeng by 5.6% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,421,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,369,000 after buying an additional 872,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,923,000. 23.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

