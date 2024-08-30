Zacks Research Comments on Ciena Co.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NYSE:CIEN)

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Ciena in a report released on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Ciena’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ciena’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.80 million. Ciena had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $52.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James lowered Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $56.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 54.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ciena has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $63.24.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $199,926.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,881,601.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $199,926.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,881,601.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $130,962.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,635,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,378 shares of company stock valued at $501,724. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Ciena by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 68,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 362.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 111,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 87,412 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,476 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,736,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

