Zacks Research Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of BP in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $4.51 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.52. The consensus estimate for BP’s current full-year earnings is $4.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BP’s FY2026 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on BP from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays raised BP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of BP to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.23.

BP Stock Performance

NYSE:BP opened at $34.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.65. BP has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $40.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. BP had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $47.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 2.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of BP by 12.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of BP by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 20,715 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its holdings in BP by 0.3% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 128,246 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 59.56%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

