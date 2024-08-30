Zanaga Iron Ore (LON:ZIOC) Trading Up 10.5%

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited (LON:ZIOC – Get Free Report) shares were up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.43 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.43 ($0.07). Approximately 297,118 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 805,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.92 ($0.06).

Zanaga Iron Ore Stock Up 10.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of £36.34 million, a PE ratio of -775.00 and a beta of 2.42.

About Zanaga Iron Ore

(Get Free Report)

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration and development of iron ore properties. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Zanaga Iron Ore Project located in the south west of the Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as Jumelles Holdings Limited and changed its name to Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited in October 2010.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zanaga Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zanaga Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.