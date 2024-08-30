Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Director Acquires $13,000.00 in Stock

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Free Report) Director Johnny D. Powers acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.13 per share, for a total transaction of $13,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,325,000 shares in the company, valued at $302,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Get Zomedica alerts:

Zomedica Price Performance

ZOM stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.97. Zomedica Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.23.

Institutional Trading of Zomedica

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Zomedica by 1,585.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 168,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158,757 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zomedica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Zomedica by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 948,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 276,100 shares during the period. 8.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zomedica

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company offers diagnostic products comprising TRUFORMA Bulk Acoustic Wave point of care diagnostic platform; TRUVIEW, a digital cystoscopy platform that offers automated slide preparation within the instrument; and VetGuardian, a zero-touch vital signs remote monitoring system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.