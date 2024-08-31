1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Raised to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. DA Davidson currently has $7.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $8.00.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FLWS

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $8.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.92, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.68. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average of $9.61.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $360.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.40 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 6.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 150,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

(Get Free Report)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.