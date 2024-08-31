1,080 Shares in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OIH. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,341,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth $286,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $298.50 on Friday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12 month low of $278.63 and a 12 month high of $364.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $311.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

