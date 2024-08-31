14,507 Shares in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Purchased by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,507 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 62,000.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BOX by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of BOX by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BOX by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 7,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $228,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,197 shares in the company, valued at $954,157.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $324,610.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,526,661 shares in the company, valued at $38,120,725.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $228,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,157.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,560 shares of company stock worth $1,785,200. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BOX. UBS Group increased their target price on BOX from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of BOX to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $32.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66 and a beta of 0.86. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $33.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.12.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $270.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.52 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

