17,182 Shares in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 17,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,000.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lindsay during the 4th quarter worth about $434,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,235,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Lindsay during the 4th quarter worth about $542,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindsay Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LNN opened at $123.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.92. Lindsay Co. has a 1 year low of $106.46 and a 1 year high of $137.31.

Lindsay Increases Dividend

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.68. Lindsay had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $139.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is presently 21.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James Scott Marion sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $83,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,082. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lindsay

(Free Report)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.