1,799 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Bought by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $365.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.57. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $256.01 and a 1 year high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

