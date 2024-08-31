2,018 Shares in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Bought by Innealta Capital LLC

Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 28,387 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 91,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 815,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,110,000 after acquiring an additional 18,442 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,161,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,056,000 after purchasing an additional 21,733 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,318,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,002,000 after purchasing an additional 164,385 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Aegis raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

VSTO opened at $40.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.00 and a beta of 0.86. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $41.11.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $644.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.05 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.18% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.