2,202 Shares in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Purchased by Innealta Capital LLC

Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Schneider National by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 281,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 122,077 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at $468,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 4,602.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 135,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 132,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth $489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNDR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Insider Activity at Schneider National

In other Schneider National news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,037.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schneider National Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $27.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.48. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $29.60. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

