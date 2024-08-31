34,593 Shares in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Community Health Systems in the second quarter worth $5,121,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,149,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,583,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,475,000 after buying an additional 701,036 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Community Health Systems by 384.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 212,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 168,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CYH stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $757.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.68. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Community Health Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CYH shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.70 to $5.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on CYH

Community Health Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.