5,000 Shares in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Bought by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $802,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter worth about $2,517,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 41,174.4% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 17,705 shares in the last quarter.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
NASDAQ NVDU opened at $94.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.01. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $146.87.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- The Solar Stock Battle: Is Daqo or JinkoSolar Your Next Big Win?
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.