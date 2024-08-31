5,000 Shares in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Bought by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $802,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter worth about $2,517,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 41,174.4% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 17,705 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDU opened at $94.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.01. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $146.87.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4845 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. This is an increase from Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

