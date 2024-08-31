AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Trading 0.3% Higher

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $196.21 and last traded at $196.04. Approximately 521,971 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 5,427,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.64.

AbbVie Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.44 and a 200 day moving average of $173.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.55 billion, a PE ratio of 58.23, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 186.82% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. American National Bank raised its position in AbbVie by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile



AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

