ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Stake Lowered by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,142 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the second quarter worth $57,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ACCO Brands news, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $104,838.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,127.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACCO shares. Barrington Research cut their price target on ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th.

ACCO Brands Stock Up 0.6 %

ACCO stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $524.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.62. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $438.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.73 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -111.11%.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Further Reading

