ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Sells $52,311.00 in Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $52,311.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 595,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,842,025.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 28th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,200 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $29,904.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 5,128 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $125,994.96.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,390 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $34,569.30.

On Monday, August 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,119 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $77,569.53.

On Thursday, August 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,706 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $117,038.22.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,309 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $32,528.65.

On Friday, August 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $2,485.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,664 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $115,247.44.

On Friday, August 2nd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,635 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $65,558.80.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 15,096 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $375,286.56.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE ACR opened at $15.44 on Friday. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $16.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average is $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 100.49 and a current ratio of 100.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.89 million, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 2.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty

About ACRES Commercial Realty

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 16,986 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

