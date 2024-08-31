Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) were up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $149.49 and last traded at $148.68. Approximately 13,082,739 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 62,117,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.36.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.45.

Get Our Latest Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.47, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,794,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,133,989,000 after buying an additional 2,349,288 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,338,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,177,338,000 after purchasing an additional 570,035 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,079,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,392 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,426,529,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,218,241 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,832,961,000 after buying an additional 478,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.