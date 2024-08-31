Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 174,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,709 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $45,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 67,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,355,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 351,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,242,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at $2,625,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 126,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,753,000 after buying an additional 9,663 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.6 %

APD stock opened at $278.85 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71. The company has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APD shares. StockNews.com raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Air Products and Chemicals

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.