Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Lifted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.61.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 2.8 %

BABA stock opened at $83.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $96.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.52. The firm has a market cap of $211.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. The business had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.