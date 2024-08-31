Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 387,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32,598 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $71,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $165.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $121.46 and a one year high of $193.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total value of $3,772,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,159,885 shares in the company, valued at $362,126,319.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total value of $3,772,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,126,319.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 179,065 shares of company stock worth $31,025,543. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

