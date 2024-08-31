Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,965,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,034 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Altria Group worth $89,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 154.4% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $53.77 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $53.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.19 and its 200-day moving average is $45.40.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.36%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

