American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Shares Gap Down to $21.70

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday. The stock had previously closed at $21.70, but opened at $19.70. American Eagle Outfitters shares last traded at $19.72, with a volume of 1,499,354 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEO. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.40.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.31 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $53,936.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,050.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,681,465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,400 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,315,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,107,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $62,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,938 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,691,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $53,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,982 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Featured Stories

