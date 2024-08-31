Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,064 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CSX by 0.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,251,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,418,883,000 after acquiring an additional 443,755 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in CSX by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,353,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,399,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041,679 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,340,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $774,558,000 after purchasing an additional 433,228 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $757,276,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,133,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $573,128,000 after buying an additional 1,060,204 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.79 and a 200 day moving average of $34.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.