Arkadios Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419,368 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCON. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 7,430.4% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA UCON opened at $24.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.56. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.45 and a 12-month high of $25.08.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

