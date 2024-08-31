Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Trading Down 2.5%

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) was down 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.14 and last traded at $6.15. Approximately 27,649 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 378,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

Get Arko alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARKO shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Arko from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arko from $5.00 to $6.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARKO

Arko Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $724.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.95.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Arko had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 0.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arko Corp. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Arko Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Arko’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Arko by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Arko during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Arko during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Arko by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arko in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arko

(Get Free Report)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.