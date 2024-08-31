ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Up 4.8%

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) shot up 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $132.59 and last traded at $131.31. 3,094,007 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 12,326,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.32.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARM. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on ARM from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ARM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim increased their price target on ARM from $110.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded ARM to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.56.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.29.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. ARM had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the 4th quarter worth $480,194,000. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in ARM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,437,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in ARM by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,468,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,926 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in ARM by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ARM by 362.6% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 902,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,781,000 after purchasing an additional 707,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

