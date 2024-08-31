AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.1% during the second quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 10.9% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 6.5% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN opened at $87.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $271.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.81. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $87.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.04%.

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

